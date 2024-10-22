Slim Shady stands up for Kamala Harris

The legendary rapper will introduce President Obama and offer remarks at a Detroit rally for Vice President Harris.

Eminem knowingly abandoned a large portion of his fanbase when he attacked Donald Trump. Flat out telling many devoted listeners he did not want them, the singer has no doubt he is standing on the right side of things. While he has tempered his message to fans, he still knows Trump is a disease.

The rapper will introduce Barack Obama and share remarks at a Kamala Harris rally in Detroit Tuesday night, following years of going after both Trump and his supporters in lyrics—despite many of his own fans being Trump supporters themselves.

Eminem previously told those fans "f— you" back in 2017, in a fiery freestyle called "The Storm" that aired during the BET Awards.

"And any fan of mine who's a supporter of his / I'm drawing in the sand a line / you're either for or against / and if you can't decide who you like more and you're split on who you should stand beside, I'll do it for you with this. F— you," he rapped then.