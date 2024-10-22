Smurf RPG looks positively smurfy

Look. I know the Smurfs are ridiculous. They use the word "smurf" for every part of speech. There is only one Smurfette. Every smurf is only one thing that is part of their name, except Papa Smurf, who is the smurfiest Smurf who ever smurfed. That said, I loved them as a kid and still love them today. I am super excited about the Smurfs Role Playing Game, which is live on Kickstarter.

The Quick Start Guide is free to download and contains the basic rules and a sample adventure, Papa Smurf Goes Missing. The word "smurf" does not appear as much as one would think in a game about Smurfs. I am happy to report that at least four (!) playable female characters are in the Smurfs RPG. The OG Smurfette is joined by Smurflily, Smurfblossom, and Smurfstorm, all three of whom seem to blow up the Smurf naming conventions completely.

The character sheet is an absolute delight.

You can check out a full live playthrough from this year's Gen Con, the annual tabletop gaming convention.

So far, 27 people have backed the Smurfs RPG at the $349 Smurfwillow's All-In Collector Set pledge level, so don't judge me for my (relatively) reasonable pledge. I also apologize in advance to the friends who will be forced to play this with me.

Bonus: Anyone who has read this far will appreciate a remastered version of the classic Purple Smurfs episode

