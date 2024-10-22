Snoop Dogg presents the weather

Snoop Dogg is a national treasure and must be protected at all costs! Everything he touches turns gold, and you can now add "weather person" to his long list of skills and talents.

Snoop visited the TODAY show recently, where Al Roker let him have a shot at doing the weather. Roker explained to Snoop that he'd prepared a bespoke weather map, featuring "special Snoop cities." Billboard provides more details:

And this wasn't your average weather report, as Snoop covered cities across America that had names that could be synonymous with smoking — which the Doggfather is of course a connoisseur of.

Snoop then proceeds to present the weather like a pro. Here are some of the highlights:

"It's 57 degrees in Mary Jane Falls, Nevada?!"

"But my favorite is when it's nice, hot, and misty outside, 84 degrees in Blunt, South Dakota. Sliding on down to this area right here above the average highs 70 degrees in Roach, Missouri."

"We stay lucky in Kentucky, it's gonna be 60 as we blaze in Blaze, Kentucky, you dig?"

There seems to be nothing Snoop can't do! Enjoy!