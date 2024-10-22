Walz describes Musk as "skipping like a dipshit"

Gov. Tim Walz said what everyone thinks about Elon "Leon" Musk's stage presence.

Ever since "Dark MAGA" Leon Musk oozed onto the campaign trail as another of Donald Trump's lackeys, I have been hoping someone would call him out for what he is. Gov. Walz, who also started calling Donald and JD "weird," hit one out of the park today. Musk is a dipshit.

