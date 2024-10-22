Watch Claude AI take control of a computer and build its own website from scratch

Anthropic just showed off a new trick — its AI assistant Claude can now take over your computer's mouse and keyboard, clicking and typing its way through tasks while you sit and watch. All you have to do is tell it what you want done.

In a video, Developer Relations lead Alex Albert walks through a process where Claude performs multiple website development steps autonomously. The AI navigates Chrome, interacts with web interfaces, and even engages in a unique AI-to-AI interaction.

When Alex asks Claude to create a 90s-themed homepage, the AI springs into action: it opens Chrome, searches for Claude.ai, and types in a prompt asking its AI counterpart to generate the retro website. It's like a ghost is sitting in front of the computer. Within moments, "Claude.ai returns some code, and that gets nicely rendered in an artifact on the right-hand side."

What's particularly cool is watching Claude think on its feet. When trying to start up a local server, the AI hits a snag with Python installation but quickly figures out a workaround. "Claude realizes this by looking at the terminal output and then tries again with Python 3, which we do have installed on our machine," Alex says.

As someone who struggles to build even the most rudimentary website, I'm intrigued. Just don't give Claude your bank password.

