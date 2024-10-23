Beware! Someone is booby-trapping Oregon forest trails with wire and hidden spike boards

Someone is planting booby-traps across forest roads and trails in Oregon, and the U.S. Forest Service is looking for the culprit.

Forest officials describe the malicious traps as either wires spread across roads or hidden boards with nails or spikes sticking out of them. "Reports have stated that the boards that hold the spikes have been covered with leaves, so it may be difficult to see them," the Forest Service warned in a Facebook post.

The traps were first noticed in the Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest by hunters and miners, who reported them to authorities. But so far, nobody knows who is behind it.

From the U.S. Forest Service:

We are saddened to report that someone has been "spiking" Forest Service roads in the Taylor Creek and Shan Creek areas. … If you see anything on the Wild Rivers Ranger District related to this type of activity, please report it to the Grants Pass Interagency Office at 541.471.6500 or the Wild Rivers Ranger District at 541.592.4000.

