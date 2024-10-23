Conservative pundit discovers white crayons exist, demands answers from Crayola

Our favorite stable genius, Candace Owens, has an important question for Crayola: why are there white crayons?

"My two year old daughter just came over to me with a white crayon and said 'mommy it doesn't work,'" she posted on Xitter.

"And I think it's perfectly reasonable to ask @Crayola what exactly is the point of the white crayon?"

Candace, did you know all paper isn't white?

I buy white crayons by the dozen, but am honor-bound to not disclose why.

