Fox News host sees the brightside of Trump's Nazism

Joining Donald Trump in his regret that the United States Armed Services generals obey their oath to the constitution, Fox News's Brian Kilmeade also praised Adolph Hitler's commanders for blindly following orders.

Fox News is right there to help the Trump Campaign normalize Nazi worship in the US of A. While most of America is relieved the Armed Services refused to go along with Trump's plans to steal the election and turn the country into a fascist dictatorship, Brian Killmeade is sad we don't have a bunch of lackeys running the military.

Kilmeade said he could understand Trump's frustration with the U.S. military's generals. "[Then-National Security Adviser H.R.] McMaster would be frustrated because he couldn't get their attention, and he would say, it's not your job to rein in the president," the Fox News host explained. "It's your job to do what the president wants. And then you factor in the fact that he runs his own company coming from the business world, the first one we've ever had." "And then [Trump] obviously has frustration," he continued. "And I could absolutely see him going out. You know what?" "It would be great to have German generals that actually do what we asked them to do, knowing that's a third, maybe not fully, fully being cognizant of the third rail of German generals who are Nazis and whatever." RawStory

