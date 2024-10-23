Gov. Sununu supports Trump's praise of Hitler: "It's all about the results" (video)

When asked if Donald Trump's praise of Adolph Hitler — as described by Trump's own former Chief of Staff John Kelly — is a red flag, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu sides with fascism. "No… it's all about results," he told CNN today.

"Look, we've heard a lot of extreme things about Donald Trump, from Donald Trump. It's kind of par for the course," the spineless GOP governor — who just last week said "I don't like" Trump's rhetoric — explained. "Unfortunately, with a guy like that, it's kind of baked into the vote at this point." (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

Looks like the indoctrinated governor has stepped in line with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade — and all the other MAGA cult soldiers too far gone to speak up — choosing an American dictator who openly embraces Nazi nostalgia over the future of US democracy.

Chris Sununu on CNN on whether Trump praising Hitler causes him to reconsider his support for him: "No … we've heard a lot of extreme things from Donald Trump. With a guy like that, it's kinda baked into the vote." pic.twitter.com/zjvq1Mg9MO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2024

