Gov. Walz shreds Donald Trump's fake McDonald's job

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz points out that Donald Trump's fake McDonald's Day reveals Trump as is a really creepy clown.

Gov. Walz just has fun with the news of Trump operating the fryolator at a closed McDonald's. The right's obsession with Kamala Harris's college-year summer job makes their inability to find real complaints obvious, but rather than realizing this, Trump's team gave us a fatter orange Grimace.

Previously:

• McDonald's Quarter Pounder kills one, sends ten more to the hospital