Here's how you can make practically any device Bluetooth-friendly

TL;DR: Listen to sound from airplane screens, amplifiers, and TVs on your wireless devices with this Bluetooth transmitter, now $16.99 (reg. $31)!

Have you ever boarded an airplane, sat down, and looked at the screen at your seat only to realize that it's not compatible with your AirPods or Bose headphones? It's a disappointing experience—you were looking forward to all those hours of free movies like Interstellar and Goodfellas!

What if we told you there's a little device that can make practically any device more Bluetooth-friendly? With the BlueSnap, you can transmit and receive audio from a 3.5mm AUX jack, meaning you'll be able to actually stay entertained when you're on your flight. Grab one while it's only $16.99 (reg. $31!).

While planes somehow haven't kept up with the times, never fear—no cords are ever needed on the plane once you add the BlueSnap to your travel pack. Just plug it into your screen's 3.5mm AUX jack, and you're set! From there, you can listen to in-flight entertainment like music and movies.

You'll love that this nifty device lets you listen wirelessly from two headphones at once. If you're traveling with a friend or your partner, you won't need to sync Crazy Rich Asians or Inside Out just to watch and listen at the same time. All you need is BlueSnap to watch from one screen and perfectly time your audio.

The possibilities are endless with this Bluetooth transmitter and receiver. Bring it to the gym to listen to the news or watch HGTV on your earbuds or headphones while hitting the treadmill. You can also use this gadget with your Nintendo Switch to game in peace, or stream your Spotify playlist from your phone and have it received on a wired amplifier or speaker!

Don't let a cord get in the way of your entertainment ever again.

Grab the BlueSnap Bluetooth audio transmitter and receiver for just $16.99 while supplies last!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.