Josh Gad, dressed as Trump, performing the Divinyls' hit, "I Touch Myself" perfectly captures Trump's extreme narcissism

At this very moment as I write this, there are only 13 days, 4 hours, 46 minutes, and 54 seconds left until the US Presidential election (here's a countdown clock I've been using)—but who's counting? Well, I think everyone is! Many of us are hoping that November 5 brings not only the election but also the end of having to see one particularly orange face on our screens for the foreseeable future.

Until then, though, I'm channeling my Trump-related rage into watching parodies of The Former Guy. One exemplar of the genre is this Trump-themed rendition of the Divinyls' 1990 hit, "I Touch Myself," performed by Book of Mormon and Frozen star Josh Gad way back in 2016 on Lip Synch Battle. It features Gad dressed as Trump, captivated by own reflection in a mirror, surrounded by a whole stage full of dancers also dressed as Trump. At the end, Gad-as-Trump makes out with Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki, who is also dressed as Trump. Basically, the whole thing is a parody of Trump's utter narcissism that is even more relevant–and disturbing–eight years later.

Entertainment Weekly describes the performance:

Gad pulled out all the stops for his Lip Sync Battle debut, dressing up as Donald Trump's biggest fan — Donald Trump — while lip-syncing to "I Touch Myself" by the Divinyls, wearing a pair of boxers made of money and riding atop a wrecking ball, à la Miley Cyrus in her music video for, well, "Wrecking Ball."

Billboard further explains:

Even the show's signature wrecking ball — upon which guests like Anne Hathaway have proudly swung — is adorned in a giant Trump wig. The image of Gad wrapping his pantsless legs around it is, well, a long way off from Olaf.

Watch the wild performance here—"I Touch Myself" starts at 1:40. And please, please, please go vote!