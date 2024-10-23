MAGA influencers launch preemptive deepfake defense as rumors of damaging Trump video surface

The creeps of the MAGA empire are using the tired deepfake defense to try to mitigate the damage from rumored video of Trump that could hurt his reputation.

"You are about to see insanely desperate stuff from Democrats. Expect fake Al generated crap about Trump coming soon. Stay focused AND VOTE!," xitted the freakish Charlie Kirk.

"They will deepfake Trump saying something he didn't," xitted Pizzagate slimebag Jack Posobiec.

"BREAKING: I have been told that Trump groped a minor at one of his donor dinners — and that there's video," xitted Democratic strategist Keith Edwards.

They are all wasting their time. Nothing Trump does or says will change his worshippers' minds. As others have pointed out, if Jesus himself came to Earth to denounce Trump as a fraud, MAGA Christians would crucify him.

