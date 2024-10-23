Quarter Pounders served in McDonald's restaurants were the reported source of an E. Coli outbreak that has killed one diner, and Reuters now reports that dozens more are sick across the U.S. In Colorado alone 26 people are ill after eating them, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Contaminated food

McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers are making people sick, with most illnesses in Colorado and Nebraska.

Quarter Pounder hamburgers will not be available temporarily in some states.

Investigators are working to confirm which ingredient in these hamburgers is making people sick and if it went to other restaurants or stores.

McDonald's reported to CDC that it has stopped using fresh slivered onions and quarter pound beef patties in several states. McDonald's is proactively making these changes while investigators work to confirm the contaminated ingredient. Quarter pound beef patties are only used on Quarter Pounders. Fresh slivered onions are primarily used on Quarter Pounder hamburgers and not other menu items.



Shares of the world's largest fast-food chain were down about 6% in extended trading last night, according to Reuters. No word on when the bathrooms will be power-washed.

