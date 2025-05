President Barack Obama opened his speech in Detroit after being introduced by Eminem with a respectable tribute.

Obama shows that he knows how to do it. Doing his laid-back take on Eminem's colossal hit, Barack offered respect to the artist and slyly reminded us that Trump stooge Vivek Ramaswamy is a putz.

vs:

Previously:

• How Vivek Ramaswamy cashed in while shareholders lost millions