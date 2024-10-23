Passenger films "super rat" scuttling across plane mid-flight from Dallas to LA (video)

Eek! A passenger on a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last week noticed an un-fur-gettable stowaway when the silhouette of a huge rat appeared through the airplane cabin's overhead light fixture.

"What in the fu–" the passenger says, calling the rodent a "super rat" before the critter disappears into another part of the plane. (See video below, reposted by dallastexas_tv.)

Although the freaked out traveler didn't mention the airline, TMZ squeaked, claiming it was Spirit. And Spirit all but admitted to the rat trap, telling TMZ: "We are aware of the video and are taking steps to address this matter."

