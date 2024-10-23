Rash of butter burglaries plaguing Guelph groceries

Grocery stores in the Ontario city of Guelph have been plagued by at least seven butter burglaries in the last 10 months. On October 12, two men entered a market separately and filled a shopping cart with nearly $1,000 worth of butter before making a beeline out of the store's loading door.

"Four days later, two males separately entered a business on Eramosa Road before meeting up inside," reports GuelphToday. "They placed in a cart four cases of butter with a value of $958 and left through an emergency exit."

Police say that don't know if the thefts are related. I bet they are.

(via Fark)

Previously:

• LAPD warns burglars are disabling cheap surveillance cameras

• Burglars didn't bother breaking in — they just stole the entire cabin

• Burglars drive SUV through San Francisco bank windows (video)