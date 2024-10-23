Soon you may not even dream without people bothering you

Lucid dreaming company REMspace claims that they have enabled two individuals in separate locations to transmit a simple message to one another while lucid dreaming.

In a recent experiment on September 24, participants were sleeping at their homes when their brain waves and other polysomnographic data were tracked remotely by a specially developed apparatus. When the server detected that the first participant entered a lucid dream, it generated a random Remmyo word and sent it to him via earbuds. The participant repeated the word in his dream, with his response captured and stored on the server. The next participant entered a lucid dream eight minutes later and received the stored message from the first participant. She confirmed it after awakening, marking the first-ever "chat" exchanged in dreams. Interesting Engineering

According to Ars Technica, Remmyo is a "language" created specifically for use while lucid dreaming. It utilizes facial muscle movements and can be learned while awake.

REMspace has not published its findings on this study, and the video provided is only an animation. However, the company has published peer-reviewed papers on other lucid dreaming findings. If validated, the ability to communicate during or even share dreams would be revolutionary.

