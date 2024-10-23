Trailer: Emily Watson's just running a school for young women in "Dune: Prophecy"

Here's the trailer for Dune: Prophecy, the tie-in TV show for Denis Villeneuve's now-at-least-a-trilogy of movies. It goes back to an earlier time in the imperium to depict the development of the Bene Gesserit, a sisterhood with immediate plans in politics and long-term plans for shortnin' shortnin' manbread.

It stars Emily Watson and Olivia Williams as sisters from a disreputable family (you know the one!) doing their best to "run a school for young women," Mark Strong as the emperor, and various other well-respected character actors. In fact, but for a couple of backgrounders the whole cast in the trailer seems to be British, which is funny when you consider how much of an ethnic and linguistic jumble the future of Dune is. I'm looking forward to meeting someone named something like "Vincenzia of House Takenouchi, plenopotentiary of the chaumurky school at Eta Cassiopea" and being immediately able to tell which drama school in Surrey she went to. I know I know, always complaining!