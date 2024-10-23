Watch as this "A Place for Trump" ad puts Trump in his place

In a reasonable and logical reality, this ad by Rep. Eric Swalwell is how the world would regard the confused former President Trump. Instead, 46% of our country thinks this befuddled old Nazi is their choice for supreme leader.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) crafted a mock ad similar to the commercials for "A Place for Mom," a website that helps family members find assisted living facilities that they approve of.

A Donald Trump impersonator rants and raves, quoting some of the top things that the former president has said about this election within the context of a home setting…

…The ad ends with a nurse in "A Place for Trump" listening as he claims, "I have concepts of a plan!"

"Of course you do," she smiles.