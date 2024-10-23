Why splurge for a brand-new Apple Pencil when this one is less than $50?

TL;DR: Save nearly 40% on this open-box model of this 2023 Apple Pencil, now less than $50!

Psst! Want to know a secret? We have one that's just too good not to share, and it involves scoring your favorite tech at insane prices. Okay, here it is: you don't need to shop in-store at the Apple Store just to get accessories for your iPad.

No need to cut a massive check to Apple to use your iPad to its fullest potential—just shop for an open-box model! This Apple Pencil from 2023 isn't going to arrive in its original packaging, but it's like-new and is only $49.99 (reg. $79) with free shipping while supplies last.

Think of buying an open-box item like this: someone bought it (maybe as a splurge purchase!) but immediately went back to the store and returned it. This Apple Pencil may have had customer contact and signs of extra handling, but it's undergone verification to ensure it's still in new working condition.

Instead of just using your iPad to binge Nobody Wants This (even when you should actually be paying attention to your Zoom calls), imagine the endless possibilities you'll have when you add this Apple Pencil to your setup. You might just become more productive at school or work by taking notes on your iPad.

Your Apple stylus is designed to make you feel as if you're actually using a pen on real paper, and here are all the other features it comes with to make your writing, drawing, and journaling experience better:

Tilt sensitivity: Shade and create other special effects in your art creations.

Low latency: Never deal with pesky lagging between your pen strokes and your iPad's screen response.

Magnetic attachment: Conveniently have your Apple Pencil around your iPad at all times.

Simple charging via USB-C—no wires needed!

Just be sure your iPad model works with this USB-C Apple Pencil. Your tablet should have iPadOS 17.1.1 or later, and some models with compatibility are the iPad Pro 11-inch or 12.9-inch from the 3rd generation and newer. View the complete list on the site.

Don't wait too long to grab this like-new USB-C Apple Pencil for just $49.99 with free shipping! Act while supplies last.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.