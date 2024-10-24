Apple may stop making Vision Pro already

The Information's Wayne Ma and Qianer Liu report that Apple has scaled back production of Vision Pro and may end production by the end of the year.

Apple has sharply scaled back production of its Vision Pro mixed reality headset since the early summer and could stop making the existing version of the device entirely by year end, according to multiple people directly involved in building components for the device. The move suggests that Apple has enough inventory built up to meet demand for the foreseeable future. It follows Apple's decision earlier this year to focus on building a model that's cheaper than the current version—which retails for $3,500—for possible release by the end of 2025, as The Information has previously reported.

MacRumors:

Apple is said to have recently told Luxshare, a Chinese company that serves as the Vision Pro's assembler, that it may need to wind down production in November. Luxshare is currently making around 1,000 Vision Pro headsets per day, which is half that being produced at its peak. Apple will still be able to resume Vision Pro production if sales pick up since the production lines are not yet due to be dismantled.

It's $3,500 plus tax, there's not enough stuff on it, and if you wanted one you already got one. "Vision Air" is a great name ("visionaire"), maybe they'll use it.