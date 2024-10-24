"Bad girl!" Tucker Carlson impersonates Daddy Trump spanking daughter at the sickest MAGA rally yet (video)

Tucker Carlson may have become a pariah at Fox News, but he's still got self-sabotaging Trumpers by the tanned balls. And last night, opening for Donald Trump at a rally in Georgia, the toxic sidekick channeled the GOP's vision of law and order with a sick impersonation of Daddy Trump.

After giving examples of "people getting away with things," such as "your hormone addled 15-year-old daughter" slamming doors and giving you the finger, the unhinged MAGA darling erupted. "No! There has to be a point at which Dad comes home."

"Yeah! That's right! Dad comes home. And he's PISSED. Dad is pissed!" the married incel [it happens] continued. "When Dad gets home, you know what he says? 'You've been a bad girl. You've been a bad little girl and you're getting a vigorous spanking right now.'"

And then, in Carlson's signature sadistic style, he added, "And no, it's not going to hurt me more than it hurts you. No, it's not. I'm not going to lie. This is going to hurt you a lot more than it hurts me." And this, my friends, is what the Trump party is fantasizing about 12 days before the election.

(See video below, posted by Mike Sington.)

"You've been a bad girl." Creepy Tucker Carlson compares Donald Trump to an angry father spanking his children. (Video: RSBN) pic.twitter.com/xZbsaUhUa4 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 24, 2024

Previously: Tucker Carlson says fathers should attack school staff

