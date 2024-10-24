Blue tide quietly rising as Trump tries his most desperate ploy yet

While the media ignores voters marching to the polls, Juggalos and Swifties are uniting in their desire for inclusion and acceptance, Eminem is introducing Obama, and cats and dogs are not being eaten by anyone — Hitler adoring Donald Trump sees the blue wave coming for him and is throwing out all the stops.

While the media reports record early voting numbers, they profess confusion over who may be showing up. Forgotten are the years spent discouraging Republicans from early voting. However, these parades of younger voters indicate bad news for the Trump campaign. I only see them on social media, however. Where is the New York Times forecasting they are all voting Red?

The convicted felon, however, sees what is coming and, like a used car salesman, is telling to tell people exactly what they want to hear. Trump is now out of crazy ass shit to promise that anyone might buy. He's down with lynching and the purge; women's rights are gone, and immigrants will be mass deported. Better than "no new taxes," the adjudicated sexual abuser promises "No taxes." This is now part of his tariff-based economic plan forecast to reduce GDP by almost 10%. He is promising economic disaster, and the New York Times is there to tell you about his promise.

Previously:

• Fox News host sees the brightside of Trump's Nazism