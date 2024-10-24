Check out this incredible headless couple costume at the Green Man Festival

The Green Man Festival celebrates art, science, and culture every year in Brecon Beacons National Park, Wales. Atlas Obscura posted this epic video from the festival showing a couple walking around in costumes that make them look extraordinarily tall and headless.

Although they don't have heads, this couple was impeccably dressed, looking more fashionable than anyone else around them. I love how they look like they were transported from the olden days in their long coats, dress shoes, and dapper accessories. I hope this dynamic duo enters many costume contests dressed this way- It's hard to imagine someone topping this. If you need some Halloween inspiration this year, maybe this video will spark some headless costume ideas.

From Atlas Obscura on Instagram:

"If you're not a Wales native, you may be unfamiliar with the Green Man Festival held every August. Touted as "the friendliest festival on earth", Green Man is a contemporary, annual gathering of arts, music, science, literature, and folklore nestled in Brecon Beacons National Park. ⁠

Inspired by the mythical figure of the "Green Man" (a symbol of rebirth and the cycle of new growth), festival attendees are encouraged to explore the immaterial, connect deeply with nature, and foster vibrant communities. Some take it up a notch by dressing up and donning whimsical costumes. 2024 attendees @edith__morris and @cadilane have done just that in this video shared with us. While they may have "lost their heads" at Green Man, their creative ensembles have completely stolen our heart.

Have you ever been to the Green Man Festival? Share your stories with us below! Bonus points in you tag us in costumed photos of your own"

Here's more video of the festival: