Does your bedside table hurt your eyes? Clear the clutter with this charging and light hub!

TL;DR: Save 35% on this multi-use charging and lighting hub that can clear your surfaces of cable clutter!

You know that one part of your room you pretend doesn't exist because it's an eyesore? If you're like us, it's probably your bedside table. Where else are we going to charge all our devices—because we can't be more than a foot away from them—or put our lamp?

While clutter is necessary to keep your tech juiced and our lamps connected, it's not very nice to look at. If you want to streamline and clean up your surface, a wireless charging station might be the answer. The 6-in-1 MagStand station provides a power source for all your gear and doubles as a night lamp, and it's only $44.99 (reg. $69) while supplies last!

Instead of staring at the usual mess on your bedside table, the MagStand cleans it up. Check out how it does it below:

Charge up to four devices simultaneously with its three wireless charging spots and one USB port.

Apple Watch stand: to charge Apple Watch Series 4 and newer, SE, Ultra, and Ultra 2 on its own designated spot.

Wireless charging spot: power up your Qi-compatible Bluetooth earbuds or phone at the base.

MagSafe feature: for charging your iPhone 12 or newer on a secure spot that you can adjust to portrait or landscape mode if you want to video chat, watch YouTube, or scroll while your phone is charging.

For devices not compatible with any of the wireless charging options, use the USB-A port at the base of the station to charge via cable.

And while your favorite tech is juicing up, you can light your bedroom with this charging station's night lamp function, which comes with two dimmable brightness levels that emit gentle, warm light from the LED band along the bottom of the power station.

Ditch the bedside cable clutter with this 6-in-1 magnetic charging station, now just $44.99, while inventory is still available!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.