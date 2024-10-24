Farmer busted after delivering hogtied teen and twentysomthing trespassers to the police station on his quad bike

In Lancashire, England, a farmer spotted a teen and twentysomething allegedly trespassing on his land. He chased them down, hog-tied them, put them on his quad bike, and delivered them to the police station. The farmer was promptly arrested.

"They were not secured to the quad bike," said a police spokesperson. "He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries."

From LancsLive:

The 52-year-old discovered the teenager and a man in his 20s on his land in Trawden and reportedly performed a citizen's arrest because he believed they were trespassing. They had been riding an electric bike across the farmer's field the previous day and had to leave it on the premises because the gate they had entered through was subsequently locked. Commenters on Facebook hailed the no-nonsense farmer a hero – but when he arrived at the station, he was detained and questioned by officers on suspicion of false imprisonment and assault. An online fundraiser was last night set up for the farmer on Go Fund Me but has since been removed from the site.

