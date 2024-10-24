Have you ever tried cleaning kitchen grease with Coca Cola?

Many people began to experiment with Coca-Cola for cleaning rust and stains due to its acidic properties. While the classic drink has been around since the late 19th century, its reputation as a cleaning agent is relatively recent.

The exact time when Coca-Cola was first used as a cleaning agent isn't well-documented, but its use for cleaning purposes gained popularity in the 1990s and early 2000s. This is likely because of the rise of internet forums where people offered their DIY cleaning tips. Its use in cleaning is considered to be anecdotal evidence rather than a formal endorsement, but this video makes me want to give it a try.

Coca-Cola contains phosphoric acid and carbonation, which is why it's considered great for breaking down rust and grime. Coke can help to wash away mildew, kitchen grease, glass, buildup on pots and pans, and more. This video shows how you can mix the Coke with various household cleaners and dish soap to give these cleaning agents some extra power.

Although I'm excited to try cleaning with coke, knowing this information makes me feel concerned about ever drinking Coca Cola again. If you need a reason to stop drinking soda, this seems like a pretty good one.