Here's how you can get the latest version of Microsoft Office with a $70 discount!

Ring the bell! Microsoft has finally released the latest version of Microsoft Office—it's huge because it's been three years. The 2024 version has given your favorite apps a makeover, new productivity features, AI integration, and so much more to get you closer to your goals.

Your favorite Microsoft apps aren't going anywhere—they're just getting the 2024 facelift they deserve. You'll get classic tools like Word, Excel, Outlook, and more, but Office has a brand-new, more cohesive theme, so you'll have a consistent user experience across all apps. We see you, Microsoft!

Check out a handful of the improvements Microsoft made:

Word: Your favorite word processor is still the same at heart, but comes with new stencils and shapes and enhanced session recovery.

Excel: Keep crunching digits with your reliable functions, but the 2024 version lets you reference Dynamic Arrays in charts to visualize datasets better.

PowerPoint: Your presentations just got a whole lot more interactive. You'll be able to insert your live camera feed directly on a slide, add closed captions, and more!

Outlook: The 2024 edition makes it easy as pie to find that one attachment, message, or contact you need to reference. Plus, you'll have more options when creating or managing meetings.

OneNote: Your paperless notes are getting the TLC they deserve. Enjoy updates to your favorite tools, additional color and size options, and an improved (and more personalized) Draw tab.

You know how AI has been one of the most exciting developments? Microsoft Office 2024 now gets a boost from it. Its AI can offer intelligent suggestions for text, formatting, and design elements and even improve accessibility!

