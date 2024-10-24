Incredible video of water tank falling on woman and miraculously covering her without injury

A woman in Surat, India had just visited a temple where she left donation when she crossed the street and a water tank fell from above. Her donation apparently paid off! The water tank fell perfectly around her, leaving the woman completely uninjured. Video below.

"In light of the woman having just departed the temple, some have suggested that her escaping the incident unscathed was an act of divine intervention," reports Coast to Coast.

Reminds me of the old story of the boxer who crosses himself before going into the ring. Someone asks his manager if that helps the slugger win and the manager replies, "Yep! That and a brutal left hook."

