Listen to this freaked-out EDM album made from Queen samples

Purportedly from 2011, "Queen III (The Mercury and Acid Edit)" is a freaked-out EDM album made from samples of songs by—yep—Queen. The release is credited to Bear and Lampshade who do have a Discogs listing and some music on Soundcloud but next-to-no information about this most-certainly unauthorized release is available.

Redditor Sillyokid kindly shared it on YouTube for all to enjoy:

