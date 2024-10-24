Mail ballots destroyed by arsonist in Democratic-leaning Arizona county

Republicans usually can't shut up about election interference so I don't understand why they are as silent as slugs about mail-in ballots that were destroyed by arson in Democrat-leaning Maricopa County, Arizona.

ABC 15 News in Phoenix reports that "An arrest has reportedly been made after a Phoenix United States Postal Service mailbox was believed to have been set on fire overnight, damaging a number of mailed-in ballots."

The United States Postal Service issued a statement letting people know what to do if they believe their ballots were destroyed by the arsonist:

Postal Inspectors are working with the local election commission to ensure any affected election mail is remedied and that other mail is routed to the appropriate parties, If you believe your mail-in ballot may have been impacted by this incident, please contact your local election office to confirm receipt and identify options for tracking your ballot. If you believe your mail was impacted by this recent incident, please file a report directly with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service by calling 877-876-2455 (say 'Theft') or by visiting www.uspis.gov/report.

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes released a statement about the election interference:

I have been alerted to the recent attack on a USPS collection box in Phoenix, which damaged several ballots. Thanks to the swift response coordinated between election officials, law enforcement, and the postal service, we were able to recover many undamaged ballots and affected voters will be contacted to make sure they're able to cast a vote. Any attack that strikes at our democratic process carries criminal consequences. Ballot abuse is a felony in Arizona, and mailbox vandalism is a federal crime. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Phoenix Fire Department, Phoenix Police, and Arizona USPS for their swift and effective response, which helped save many ballots. Counties across Arizona have already equipped ballot drop boxes with security controls to prevent and detect physical attacks. We are committed to continuing our partnerships that protect and preserve every citizen's right to vote.

Maricopa County stated, "If you damaged your mail ballot, you may request a replacement ballot in the mail by calling (602) 506-1511 or by emailing EVreq@risc.maricopa.gov by Oct. 25, 2024. You may also request a replacement ballot by visiting any open voting location found at Locations.Maricopa.Vote."

