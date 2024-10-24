Man plays piano from afar with strings attached to his fingers

Watch Lord aka vinheteiro play the piano from afar using strings. Each string is attached to a key he needs for the song on one end, and then to his finger on the other end.

His piano playing skills are still good, even when he's performing this difficult looking trick. From the look on his face, it seems that this takes a deep level of concentration.

This video has left me pondering if a piano played with strings should be considered a string instrument. Perhaps it's now an instrument in a category of its own.