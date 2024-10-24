Russian linux kernel maintainers removed due to sanctions

Linus Torvalds, the creator and lead developer of Linux, confirmed that twelve Russian nationals were removed from the group of software engineers maintaining the operating system's kernel. They were cut loose to comply with sanctions against the county, he wrote.

Ok, lots of Russian trolls out and about.

It's entirely clear why the change was done, it's not getting reverted, and using multiple random anonymous accounts to try to "grass root" it by Russian troll factories isn't going to change anything.

And FYI for the actual innocent bystanders who aren't troll farm accounts – the "various compliance requirements" are not just a US thing.

If you haven't heard of Russian sanctions yet, you should try to read the news some day. And by "news", I don't mean Russian state-sponsored spam.

As to sending me a revert patch – please use whatever mush you call brains. I'm Finnish. Did you think I'd be *supporting* Russian aggression? Apparently it's not just lack of real news, it's lack of history knowledge too.