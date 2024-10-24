This is the closest thing you'll get to a fire-breathing dragon in your living room

TL;DR: Save 25% on the Dreo radiant space heater that's powerful enough to heat large rooms safely.

Forget those wimpy space heaters that barely keep your toes from freezing off. This one is built different. It's a beast, a force of nature, a miniature dragon disguised as a household appliance, if you will.

Meet the Dreo electric radiant space heater—aka the thing that'll have you channeling cozy energy all winter long. Break out the hot coffee, blankets, and action movies, and save 25% on this toasty heater with an open-box model: $74.99 (reg. $99.99).

Turn your home into a mythical castle

This space heater is like a radiator on wheels. Push it wherever you need extra heat—into your chilly basement or by your bedside—and adjust the warming up to 95ºF. You could turn your home into a tropical island getaway and wear shorts in the winter!

Here's a whole list of what else to love:

Remote control to adjust temp, so you don't have to get out of bed.

24-hour timer to preheat your space.

Energy-efficiency mode to save on your electricity bill.

Silent operation.

The Dreo is also a safe space heater with tons of features—tilt protection, triple overheat protection, a child lock, fire-resistant materials, a burn-proof plug, and it's ETL listed (that means it's been tested to meet safety standards).

Open-box model…what's that?

Earlier, we mentioned the words "open box." This is a life hack for getting new items at a steep discount. They're customer returns—so someone opened the space heater, returned it (probably because they couldn't handle the heat!), and now it can't be sold as new…even though it is new!

So get your Dreo radiant space heater for $74.99 (reg. $99.99) before these sell out. Open-box models are limited in inventory.

Dreo Electric Radiant Space Heater (Open Box) – $74.99

