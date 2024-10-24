Tim Pool backs off podcasting to focus on non-existent family

Six weeks after professional beanie wearer Tim Pool was revealed to have been a very useful idiot for a Russian influence campaign, the unfortunately-popular right-winger announced plans to step down from his streaming empire to focus on his family.

The problem is that Tim Pool doesn't have a family—a detail that he himself admits in the announcement below:

BREAKING: Tim Pool announces he will be stepping back from full time content production to look after his family. He states he's tired of being made fun of for not having a wife and kids so he will also be using the extra time to pursue acquiring that family pic.twitter.com/Xb5sdtehFy — The Serfs (@theserfstv) October 23, 2024

We're at a point where I don't want to put my family at risk, and there's limited things I'm willing to say because of the psychopaths who threaten us every single day…This is the weirdest way to announce that I'm pursuing my family life to the best of my abilities. … For the past couple of years, there are people [in the comments] saying, '"Haha Tim, you don't have any children. Why aren't you married?" And the reality is, because I'm sacrificing to try and make this work and produce something I think is valuable to people. I's come to a point where I said, why should I? when I should just do what any good man would do and try to have my family?

According to Newsweek, Pool has been in a long-term relationship with Alison Neubauer, who also serves as producer for his sprawling network of YouTube channels. It's unclear if that's the potential family he's referring to, and if so, what will happen to his sprawling skateboard mansion compound that doubles as his home and business headquarters.