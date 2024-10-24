Watch MAGA candidate squirm when asked to autograph her violent Obama tweets

A new video by The Good Liars shows North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate Michele Morrow being confronted about her past social media posts calling for the death of former President Obama. In the video, comedian Jason Selvig approaches Morrow requesting autographs of her tweets.

The exchange begins cordially, with Morrow agreeing to sign an autograph. However, when Selvig shows her the print out of tweets for her to sign, including ones about "death to traitors" and the Obama execution comment, Morrow walks away.

Here's a transcript of the conversation:

Jason Selvig: I'm really a fan of all the work that you've done. Michele Morrow: Oh, thank you. Jason Selvig: I was wondering if I could grab your autograph. Michele Morrow: Oh, you're so kind. Yeah. Jason Selvig: I really appreciate it. Thank you. Michele Morrow: Yeah, sure. Jason Selvig: Do you mind signing this? (Offers her some printed copies of Morrow's tweets) Michele Morrow: No. Jason Selvig: This is one of your tweets. It said, "Obama did it, Hillary did it, Schiff did it, Comey did it, Holder did it." Then it says, "Death to traitors on there." I thought that was a great tweet. Do you mind signing it for me? Michele Morrow: Yeah, I do mind signing it for you. [Starts to walk away] Jason Selvig: Oh, would you mind… Michele Morrow: [walking away] Nice to meet you. Jason Selvig: Why won't you sign it? This is your tweet, right? Will you sign this other one. about killing Obama on pay-per view? Jason Selvig: Will you sign the tweet where you said, a firing squad for Obama, a pay-per-view death? Michele, will you sign it? [Looks at camera} All right, well, she tweeted it, that she wanted Obama to be killed by a firing squad on pay-per view, but she wouldn't sign the tweet.

According to NPR, Morrow has a history of promoting extreme views. Four years ago, she called for Obama to face a firing squad, later claiming it was a "joke." She has also promoted QAnon conspiracy theories and regularly refers to public schools as "indoctrination centers." Notably, she has claimed the "plus" in LGBTQ+ stands for "pedophilia" and labeled some teachers as "groomers."

Her Democratic opponent, Mo Green, a former superintendent of Guilford County Schools, has warned that "the very soul of public education is on the ballot" in this election.

Screenshot

We asked North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate Michele Morrow to autograph her tweets calling for Obama to be killed. pic.twitter.com/7z1R2KdXja — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) October 24, 2024

