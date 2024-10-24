Watch this loud contraption shake coins to create unhackable crypto wallets

Sometimes we need a little uncertainty in life to get what we want. Whether you're running a clinical trial, generating a cryptocurrency key, or deciding who goes first in a game of chess, randomness can be essential. In this entertaining 8-minute YouTube demonstration, inventor Andrew Sheppard introduces his solution to this challenge: the Satoshi 9000.

Resembling a hardware store paint shaker, the machine features two clear plastic cups designed to hold coins or dice, which are attached to a mechanical shaking mechanism. Integrated cameras capture and store images of these physical randomizers in the device's memory. In operation, it's loud, making it less than ideal for people who live in apartments with thin walls.

The device's beauty lies in its simplicity and transparency. As Sheppard explains in the video, it's designed to be "easily seen and understood by anyone from five years old to 95 years old, technical or non-technical." The machine has a control panel with LED indicators and a thermal printer for output.

The Satoshi 9000 comes pre-programmed with an impressive array of applications:



• Bitcoin key generation

• Coin bias testing

• Clinical trial data generation

• Router-specific key generation

• Dice bias testing

• Ethereum key generation

• Dogecoin key generation

• Conway's Game of Life

• Random 1024-bit data generation

• Rock-paper-scissors

• Roulette wheel simulation

• Card deck shuffling

• Scandinavian chess

• USD coin key generation

• Monero key generation

Security is paramount in the device's design. Sheppard emphasizes that it's "air-gapped in the sense it has no connectivity to the outside world. No Wi-Fi, no Bluetooth, no network connectivity whatsoever." The machine's "walk-away randomness" feature allows users to remove both SD cards — one containing the firmware and another with user programs — making it impossible for adversaries to determine "how, why, and when the machine was last used."

After each use, the device automatically "erases its internal state and powers itself off," ensuring complete security between sessions.

