2 passengers take over Colorado bus when driver collapses and loses control (video)

Two passengers on an early-morning bus in Colorado Springs leapt ino action last week when the driver lost control.

The man who first noticed the situation jumped up and tried to assist the driver, who was having a seizure. Meanwhile, the other man took over the wheel, calling in the medical emergency while safely pulling over and parking the bus. No other passengers were on board.

Unfortunately, according to USA Today, the driver died "despite the efforts of emergency responders." But the quick actions taken by the two men prevented what could have been an even deadlier incident. (See video below, posted by ABC.)

From USA Today:

The driver was operating the Route 1 bus from Hillside to Hancock Plaza in Colorado Springs around 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 14 when he experienced a medical emergency and collapsed. Only three people were on the bus at the time of the incident, one of which was the driver, and two passengers, MTT spokesperson Elaine Sheridan told USA TODAY Tuesday. While the passenger was able to safely bring the vehicle to a halt, the driver passed away despite the efforts of emergency responders. No other injuries were reported. "Mountain Metropolitan Transit sincerely appreciates these passengers for their quick thinking and actions, which may have prevented an even more tragic situation," Sheridan said. The spokesperson said that they were able to get the name of the passenger who took control of the bus, but have not been able to get in touch with him. The other passenger, who first saw the driver in distress, "left the scene before emergency responders arrived as he needed to get to work," so authorities have not been able to identify him.

Previously: Watch this quick-acting bus driver save a student from "almost-certain tragedy"

