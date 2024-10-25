Backup laptop for $60? Uh, yes please!

TL;DR: For a limited time, this grade-A refurbished Lenovo 100e Chromebook is just $59.99 (regular price is $149).

We've all encountered digital pickles. One minute, you're deep into a work project; the next, your precious laptop is out of commission, and you're scrambling for a backup. Or maybe you've got kids who are determined to destroy your work device with sticky fingers and snack spills.

Either way, the grade-A refurbished Lenovo Chromebook for just $59.99 (reg. $149) is here to help you out of that pickle-shaped situation. At 60 bucks, why not grab an extra device? Here's why it might be the best money you'll ever spend.

In a world where laptops cost as much as a weekend getaway, finding a reliable, portable, and durable machine for under $100 feels like winning the lottery. And with the Lenovo 100e Chromebook, you get more than just a backup—this rugged little device is built to survive the chaos of life, whether in your home office or while traveling the world.

This Chromebook is kid-proof. No, seriously. It's got rubber bumpers, reinforced ports, and can withstand a fall from nearly 30 inches—basically, it's built to survive your child's curiosity. Whether they're doing schoolwork, watching shows, or figuring out how many crumbs they can shove into the keyboard, this device will stand strong.

And let's say your main laptop decides to throw a tantrum (it happens). Having this Chromebook as a backup means no more missed deadlines or lost projects. Chrome OS is easy to use, fast, and perfect for browsing, writing, and streaming. You'll be back to work—or play—in no time.

Whether you need a device for the kids, something to take with you on the go, or just a reliable backup, this Chromebook fits the bill at a totally unheard-of price.

This grade-A refurbished Lenovo 100e Chromebook will arrive in near-mint condition for just $59.99 (reg. $149), but only for a limited time.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

