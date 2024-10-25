Black plastic take-out containers may be toxic

You may want to throw out your black plastic cooking utensils and swap your food out of that takeout container while you are at it. A recent study in the journal Chemosphere found toxic flame retardants in various black plastic items, including food service, hair accessories, kitchen utensils, and toys. Flame retardants are often added to black plastic used in electronics. When these plastics are recycled, the toxic chemicals can end up in many different products, including ones with contact with food.

The study found the highest levels of toxic flame retardants in a sushi tray, spatula, and a beaded necklace. Toxic flame retardant chemicals were found in 85% of analyzed products, with total concentrations ranging up to 22,800 ppm of chemicals including the banned substance deca-BDE and its replacements, such as 2,4,6-tribromophenol, which was also recently detected in breast milk. The banned substance deca-BDE was found at levels ranging from 5 to 1,200 times greater than the European Union's limit of 10 ppm. Toxic Free Future

Exposure to these chemicals can cause "carcinogenicity, endocrine disruption, neurotoxicity, and reproductive and developmental toxicity." Toxic Free Future recommends frequent handwashing, regular damp dusting and mopping, and vacuuming to reduce exposure via household items like electronics and furniture. Food & Wine recommends replacing black plastic cooking utensils and transferring leftovers into glass containers.

