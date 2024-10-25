Cloud storage fees, who? Never pay one again when you go old school with this flash drive!

TL;DR: There are only two days left to save an extra 31% on this USB-C and USB-A flash drive!

When your phone starts crying for help—aka filling your screen with low-storage notifications—when you're trying to snap aesthetic photos, your first instinct is probably to think about grabbing some cloud storage. Sure, it's an easy solution to store all your election memes and TikTok drafts, but you'll have to pay pesky recurring fees. Not to mention potential security breaches.

Here's our hack to avoiding subscription fees: switch to a physical storage option, like this USB-A and USB-C flash drive. You'll only have to pay once to get up to 1TB of additional storage, and it's now price-dropped to $74.97 (reg. $109.99) for only two more days!

Subscription fees? Never heard of them

Your life is already overrun with subscriptions for everything from Netflix to your gym membership, so why would you want to pay yet another subscription for your cloud storage, too?

Rather than rent your extra storage, you'll have this flash drive's massive 1TB of space forever. Check out what you can comfortably store with it: about 250,000 photos, 2,500 hours of video, or 2 million documents, depending on their size.

It might sound a little excessive, but you're owning this flash drive forever! This capacity might just last you for life, or at least for the near future, for all your #OOTD photos, vacation flicks, and memes. Oh, and you'll never have to struggle with transferring photos between your devices either—its USB 3.2 interface supports transfer speeds up to 30Mbps!

The easiest way to bypass cloud storage hacks

Here's yet another bonus of this flash drive: the only person with access to your files and photos is, well, you. You won't need to freak out like J-Law or Hugh Grant when they had their cloud storage accounts compromised.

And since this flash drive is waterproof, dust-resistant, and designed to withstand falls, it'll hold up against what life might throw at it, regardless of how clumsy you are.

Ditch the cloud storage issues and grab this USB-A and USB-C flash drive for just $74.97. Less than 300 units are left, and you only have until October 27 at 11:59 PM Pacific to catch this price drop!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.