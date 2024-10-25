Excited pup tries running thru mirror to greet person — keeps bumping into obnoxious "dog" in the way (video)

A cute rescue dog named Daisy was overjoyed to see her owners when they returned home from a day out. But as the silly toy poodle looked at them through a mirror, she had trouble getting past the other obnoxious "dog" blocking her way.

"She doesn't realize we're behind her," said one of Daisy's humans, who recorded the excited pup frantically wagging her tail as she repeatedly bumped into her reflection for a good 30 seconds. "Daisy, come here!…You gotta turn around."

It doesn't look like Daisy ever figured out how the mirror worked, but fortunately when her human pet her on the back and gently pushed her body around, the tiny pooch finally got the message. (See video below, posted by nuttiedb.)

Via Newsweek

Previously: Vain cat stares in a mirror while buddies watch TV

