Get into the SKAlloween spirit

It's a cheap and easy joke to say that the scariest sonic genre of all is earnestly performed ska music (lookin' at you, Axios). And so to help prove all the haters wrong, ska stalwart (and host of Hornpod and Hornpub) Matt Wixson put together this six-hour long playlist of ska and reggae songs that fit perfectly into the Halloween season.

It's impressive not just for the length, but for the breadth of sounds contained within the broad categorization of "ska and reggae." The 60s Jamaica all-star group the Skatalites kick things off with the "title track" of sorts, a song called "Skalloween," but the rest of the album takes you through the shredded metal riffs of Mephiskapheles to the raggacore of the Pilers to second-wave ska remakes of "The Munsters" theme song and the "Monster Mash," and everything in between—including, of course, the classic Specials hit, "Ghost Town."

It's genuinely a good party jam!

Also speaking of ska: CLASH Books just published a brand new, expanded edition of In Defense of Ska by Aaron Carnes, which I highly recommend. It's a fantastic and thoughtful music history book. Even if you're skeptical of reading 500 pages worth of ska, you might be surprised about the depths of sociopolitical relevance and capitalist critique that Carnes plumbs for this one. Here's the blurb: