Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh, RIP

Phil Lesh—founding member and bassist of the Grateful Dead—has died at age 84.

I met Phil several times and he was always warm, approachable, and emanated joy when he played music. In fact, my son, around 10-years-old at the time, found the Afikomen at a Passover Seder that Phil hosted. Phil presented him with a yamurlke hand-embroidered with Terrapin Station turtles—my son eventually wore the yarmulke at his Bar Mitzvah. Phil was a good one. He enjoyed life and his joy was infectious.

From his official Instagram:

Phil Lesh, bassist and founding member of The Grateful Dead, passed peacefully this morning. He was surrounded by his family and full of love. Phil brought immense joy to everyone around him and leaves behind a legacy of music and love.

