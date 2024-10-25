Hey you! Pick up your ballot and bring it to a mailbox, NOW!

Time is running out to vote early or vote by mail for the US Presidential Election! If your ballot is all filled out and just sitting on your kitchen table—pick that thing up and get it to the post office, a mailbox, or an official drop box as soon as you can!

If you need some inspiration to get you in the ballot-returning mood, here's a delightful clip of actor Kevin Bacon dropping his ballot into a mailbox. In the video, he very smoothly dances and groove-walks up to the mailbox, with Bonnie Raitt's "Love Letter" fittingly playing as background music. He carefully makes sure his ballot gets deposited correctly, and then gives a thumbs up before looking up and pointing to an American flag flying high above.

When posting the clip on Instagram, he wrote: "Officially cast my vote. 🗳️ The election doesn't start on Nov 5th; that's when it ends. Vote early! #VoteEarlyDay"

Thanks, Kevin, for the encouragement. Now, everybody, get those ballots and votes in!

