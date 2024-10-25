"How does it feel?": Trans man silences Ben Shapiro in explosive exchange

It actually happened. Yappy Valley Boy Ben Shapiro was stunned into silence when a transgender man delivered an impassioned critique of the far-right commentator's retrograde stance on abortion rights and trans issues during a recent debate. The two men faced each other, seated across a small table. An audience circled them.

Shapiro appeared uncomfortable, repeatedly attempting but failing to interject as his own rapid-fire debate tactics were turned against him. As one Redditor noted, "I have never seen Shapiro shut up before," with another adding that "Ben's brain had to be rebooted when he heard 'I'm a trans man.'"

"I've experienced sexual assault," the trans man said, challenging Shapiro on whether someone in his position should be forced to carry a pregnancy resulting from assault. He went on to criticize what he called Shapiro's debate tactics, saying "You speak so fast and I know how you work. So how does it feel to have it in your face?"

He also questioned Shapiro's support for Donald Trump despite being found by a jury of being a sexual assaulter. "How could you do that? Don't you have a daughter?"

The exchange ended with the participant's cutting "Pleasure to meet you, you dick," which one Reddit commenter called "the perfect end to all of that."

As another Redditor put it, "He got a taste of his own medicine."

