Vice President Harris rightly agreed with many of his former staffers and appointees that adjudicated sexual abuser Donald Trump was a fascist. Jake Tapper points out the incredible boot-licking done by Speaker of the House "MAGA Mike" Johnson and Kentucky's Pride Mitch McConnell as those morons criticize her for answering a question clearly.

Holy shit, these people are assholes!

Tapper: Let's show an example of Harris doing exactly what McConnell and Johnson are taking issue with.



Tapper: I'm sorry control room. That was actually Donald Trump calling Kamala Harris a fascist pic.twitter.com/ZWCekwFy1L — Acyn (@Acyn) October 25, 2024

