King Trump plans to jail lawyers, donors, and other opponents at "levels never seen before"

Donald Trump has already threatened political opponents, journalists, and immigrants, repeating for years that these three groups are the "enemy," "enemy from within," and "enemy of the people." But the insatiable king called for more targets today, adding lawyers, political operatives, donors, "illegal" voters, and "corrupt" election officials to his ever-growing hit list.

After reminding his MAGA disciples of his imagined 2020 election fraud (aka the Big Lie), the unhinged felon promised to sniff out and punish this year's imagined 2024 cheaters "at levels never seen before in our country."

"WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again," Trump posted. "Please beware… Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country."

His full post, via Meidas Touch:

CEASE & DESIST: I, together with many Attorneys and Legal Scholars, am watching the Sanctity of the 2024 Presidential Election very closely because I know, better than most, the rampant Cheating and Skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election. It was a Disgrace to our Nation! Therefore, the 2024 Election, where Votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again. We cannot let our Country further devolve into a Third World Nation, AND WE WON'T! Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials. Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country.

This latest threat came on the same day Trump showered world dictators with praise at his Austin, Texas rally, telling his crowd, "Putin and the whole group, Kim Jong Un, they're tough guys out there. They're tough and they're smart and they're street wise and they're at the top of their game." Trump is no longer just hinting at fascism — he's spelling it out, folks. Loud and clear.

From Meidas Touch:

Trump is making his overtly fascist intentions clear, with his promise to use the Department of Justice as a tool for political retribution. … Trump's latest comments are just another reminder that Republicans like Johnson and McConnell are quick to do Trump's bidding, and that the guardrails will be off Trump in a second administration. Johnson and McConnell are using their positions in government to try to silence opposition from sounding the alarm against one of the gravest threats the United States has faced in its history… The United States is no longer heading towards fascism—we are in the beginning stages. And the 2024 election may well be our last opportunity to prevent a full-blown collapse into autocracy.

