"Lovely aurora" seen over town was something else entirely



Dee Harrison, 56, was astonished at the incredibly "lovely aurora" she saw over Ipswich, England.

"At first I thought something was on fire but when I parked up I could see this deep pink sky – it looked brighter through my phone camera so I thought it was an aurora," Harrison said.



She posted her photos of the beautiful sight to the "Stunning Suffolk" Facebook group where many commenters complimented the "impressive" images. See below. Unfortunately, the red glow wasn't a natural phenomena, after all.

Rather, she later learned it was a reflection in the sky from the nearby Suffolk Sweet Tomato greenhouse where red LED lights are used to boost the plants' growth.

"I was a bit disappointed," Harrison told the BBC News.

